Metaplace Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $84,758.43 (MPC)

Metaplace (MPC) traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, Metaplace has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. Metaplace has a total market capitalization of $84,758.43 and approximately $11,631.00 worth of Metaplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaplace token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145867 BTC.

Metaplace Profile

Metaplace was first traded on December 20th, 2021. Metaplace’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Metaplace’s official message board is metaplacebsc.medium.com. The official website for Metaplace is metaplace.finance. The Reddit community for Metaplace is https://reddit.com/r/metaplacebsc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaplace’s official Twitter account is @metaplacebsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metaplace

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaplace (MPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metaplace has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metaplace is 0.00000089 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $18.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://metaplace.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaplace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

