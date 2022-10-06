Metapocket (METAPK) Price Hits $0.62 on Major Exchanges

Metapocket (METAPK) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Metapocket has a market capitalization of $882,653.65 and $15,884.00 worth of Metapocket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metapocket token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00003103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metapocket has traded down 16.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metapocket alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Metapocket Token Profile

Metapocket was first traded on March 17th, 2022. Metapocket’s total supply is 11,145,391 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,415,391 tokens. Metapocket’s official Twitter account is @metapocketw. Metapocket’s official message board is twitter.com/metapocketw. The official website for Metapocket is metapocket.games/index.html.

Metapocket Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metapocket (METAPK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metapocket has a current supply of 11,145,391 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metapocket is 0.62471608 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://metapocket.games/index.html.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metapocket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metapocket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metapocket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metapocket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metapocket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.