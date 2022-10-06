METAROBOX (RBX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $977,771.71

METAROBOX (RBX) traded down 98% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, METAROBOX has traded down 98.7% against the U.S. dollar. METAROBOX has a market capitalization of $977,771.71 and $13,749.00 worth of METAROBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One METAROBOX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

METAROBOX Token Profile

METAROBOX launched on February 18th, 2022. METAROBOX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,010,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for METAROBOX is https://reddit.com/r/meta_robox. The official website for METAROBOX is metarobox.game. METAROBOX’s official Twitter account is @metarobox and its Facebook page is accessible here.

METAROBOX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “METAROBOX (RBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. METAROBOX has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of METAROBOX is 0.0000045 USD and is up 4.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $14.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metarobox.game/.”

