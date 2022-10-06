Metarun (MRUN) Price Tops $0.0042

Metarun (MRUN) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Metarun token can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Metarun has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metarun has a market cap of $117,168.23 and $45,362.00 worth of Metarun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metarun Token Profile

Metarun’s total supply is 312,658,906 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,585,877 tokens. Metarun’s official Twitter account is @metarungame and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metarun’s official website is www.metarun.game.

Metarun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metarun (MRUN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metarun has a current supply of 312,658,905.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metarun is 0.00404488 USD and is down -5.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $26,030.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metarun.game/.”

