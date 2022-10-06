MetaShooter 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $510,634.00 (MHUNT)

MetaShooter (MHUNT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One MetaShooter token can now be bought for about $0.0310 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges. MetaShooter has a total market capitalization of $591,497.62 and approximately $510,634.00 worth of MetaShooter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MetaShooter has traded 33.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetaShooter alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006481 BTC.

MetaShooter Token Profile

MetaShooter launched on February 9th, 2022. MetaShooter’s total supply is 95,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,057,000 tokens. The official website for MetaShooter is metashooter.gg. The Reddit community for MetaShooter is https://reddit.com/r/metashooter. MetaShooter’s official message board is medium.com/@metashooter. MetaShooter’s official Twitter account is @metashooter_gg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaShooter Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaShooter (MHUNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaShooter has a current supply of 95,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaShooter is 0.03092942 USD and is down -10.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1,302,365.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metashooter.gg/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaShooter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaShooter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaShooter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaShooter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaShooter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.