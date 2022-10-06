MetaSoccer (MSU) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $5.67 Million

MetaSoccer (MSU) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. MetaSoccer has a total market cap of $5.67 million and approximately $30,916.00 worth of MetaSoccer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetaSoccer has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One MetaSoccer token can currently be purchased for $0.0523 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MetaSoccer

MetaSoccer’s genesis date was December 16th, 2021. MetaSoccer’s total supply is 364,376,117 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,334,618 tokens. MetaSoccer’s official Twitter account is @metasoccer_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MetaSoccer is metasoccer.medium.com. The official website for MetaSoccer is www.metasoccer.com.

MetaSoccer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaSoccer (MSU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaSoccer has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MetaSoccer is 0.05307128 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $31,739.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metasoccer.com.”

