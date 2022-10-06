MetaSpace (MSPACE) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $787,760.73

MetaSpace (MSPACE) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. MetaSpace has a total market cap of $787,760.73 and approximately $11,307.00 worth of MetaSpace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaSpace token can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MetaSpace has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006469 BTC.

MetaSpace Token Profile

MetaSpace’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. MetaSpace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,425,253 tokens. MetaSpace’s official website is www.metaspacemoon.com. MetaSpace’s official Twitter account is @metaspacegaming and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaSpace

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaSpace (MSPACE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaSpace has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaSpace is 0.01460586 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $868.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metaspacemoon.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaSpace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaSpace should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaSpace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

