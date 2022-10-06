Metastrike (MTS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $140,350.00

Metastrike (MTS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, Metastrike has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metastrike token can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metastrike has a market cap of $218,468.99 and $140,350.00 worth of Metastrike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metastrike Profile

Metastrike was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Metastrike’s total supply is 565,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,736,331 tokens. The official website for Metastrike is metastrike.io. The official message board for Metastrike is medium.com/metastrike/closing-out-our-strategic-and-private-round-funding-a6747f39b967. Metastrike’s official Twitter account is @metastrikehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metastrike

According to CryptoCompare, “Metastrike (MTS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metastrike has a current supply of 565,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metastrike is 0.01022109 USD and is down -3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $79,924.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metastrike.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metastrike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metastrike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metastrike using one of the exchanges listed above.

