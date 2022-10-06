Metaverse-Dao (METADAO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,859.00

Metaverse-Dao (METADAO) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last seven days, Metaverse-Dao has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse-Dao token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse-Dao has a market cap of $412,545.61 and $10,859.00 worth of Metaverse-Dao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metaverse-Dao Token Profile

Metaverse-Dao’s launch date was May 11th, 2022. Metaverse-Dao’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metaverse-Dao is www.metaverse-dao.io. The official message board for Metaverse-Dao is medium.com/@metaverse-dao. Metaverse-Dao’s official Twitter account is @metadao_offical and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metaverse-Dao is https://reddit.com/r/metaverse_dao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metaverse-Dao Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse-Dao (METADAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metaverse-Dao has a current supply of 350,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metaverse-Dao is 0.00119374 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $154.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metaverse-dao.io/.”

