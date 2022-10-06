Metaverse Exchange Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (METACEX)

Metaverse Exchange (METACEX) traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Metaverse Exchange token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metaverse Exchange has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse Exchange has a market cap of $62,359.70 and approximately $9,794.00 worth of Metaverse Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145783 BTC.

Metaverse Exchange Token Profile

Metaverse Exchange’s launch date was October 31st, 2021. Metaverse Exchange’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 818,000,000 tokens. Metaverse Exchange’s official Twitter account is @metaversecex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse Exchange’s official website is www.meta-cex.com. Metaverse Exchange’s official message board is medium.com/@metaverseexchange.

Buying and Selling Metaverse Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Exchange (METACEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metaverse Exchange has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metaverse Exchange is 0.00007818 USD and is up 2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $31.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meta-cex.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

