Metaverse Face (MEFA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $132,153.00

Metaverse Face (MEFA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, Metaverse Face has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One Metaverse Face token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse Face has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and $132,153.00 worth of Metaverse Face was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003223 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00145632 BTC.

About Metaverse Face

Metaverse Face was first traded on December 4th, 2021. Metaverse Face’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,843,026,047 tokens. Metaverse Face’s official Twitter account is @human_meta_face and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metaverse Face is https://reddit.com/r/meta-face and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metaverse Face is metaversefacemaker.com.

Metaverse Face Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Face (MEFA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metaverse Face has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metaverse Face is 0.00041772 USD and is down -3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $99,163.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metaversefacemaker.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse Face directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse Face should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse Face using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

