Metaverse Miner (META) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $257,887.66

Metaverse Miner (META) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Metaverse Miner has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse Miner token can currently be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse Miner has a total market cap of $257,887.66 and $16,071.00 worth of Metaverse Miner was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,003.40 or 0.99975009 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006967 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002371 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00049896 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009997 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00063659 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022006 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Metaverse Miner Token Profile

Metaverse Miner (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2021. The Reddit community for Metaverse Miner is https://reddit.com/r/metaverseminer. The official message board for Metaverse Miner is metaverseminer.medium.com. Metaverse Miner’s official Twitter account is @metaverseminer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse Miner’s official website is www.meta.auto.

Metaverse Miner Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Miner (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metaverse Miner has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Metaverse Miner is 0.01522581 USD and is up 13.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $5,919.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.meta.auto/.”

