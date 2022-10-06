Metaverse VR (MEVR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $373,591.00

Metaverse VR (MEVR) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Metaverse VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0840 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse VR has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $373,591.00 worth of Metaverse VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metaverse VR has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

About Metaverse VR

Metaverse VR’s genesis date was January 5th, 2022. Metaverse VR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metaverse VR is mevr.app. Metaverse VR’s official Twitter account is @mevrtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse VR

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse VR (MEVR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metaverse VR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metaverse VR is 0.07684783 USD and is up 7.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $163,362.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mevr.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

