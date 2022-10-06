MetaversePRO (META) Price Hits $0.96 on Exchanges

MetaversePRO (META) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last week, MetaversePRO has traded 48.6% higher against the US dollar. MetaversePRO has a total market cap of $96,358.36 and $78,910.00 worth of MetaversePRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaversePRO token can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00004813 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,018.32 or 0.99994802 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006967 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002370 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00050469 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009991 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00063534 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00022004 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004897 BTC.

MetaversePRO Profile

MetaversePRO (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2021. MetaversePRO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000 tokens. The official website for MetaversePRO is www.metaverse.pro. The official message board for MetaversePRO is metaversepro.medium.com. The Reddit community for MetaversePRO is https://reddit.com/r/metaversepro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetaversePRO’s official Twitter account is @metaverseprodao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaversePRO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaversePRO (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaversePRO has a current supply of 200,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaversePRO is 1.09018129 USD and is down -89.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metaverse.pro/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaversePRO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaversePRO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaversePRO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

