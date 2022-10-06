MetaverseX (METAX) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

MetaverseX (METAX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, MetaverseX has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. MetaverseX has a total market cap of $112,559.50 and approximately $22,845.00 worth of MetaverseX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaverseX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000532 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MetaverseX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003285 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00145730 BTC.

MetaverseX Token Profile

MetaverseX’s launch date was August 8th, 2021. MetaverseX’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,000 tokens. MetaverseX’s official Twitter account is @x_metaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaverseX is fair.game/metaversex/?utm_source=cryptorank.

MetaverseX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaverseX (METAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaverseX has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 2,750,000 in circulation. The last known price of MetaverseX is 0.10821212 USD and is up 2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $33,891.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fair.game/MetaverseX/?utm_source=cryptorank.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaverseX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaverseX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaverseX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaverseX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaverseX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.