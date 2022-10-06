Metria (METR) Price Tops $10.76 on Top Exchanges

Metria (METR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Metria token can now be purchased for approximately $10.76 or 0.00053731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metria has a total market cap of $365,915.74 and approximately $31,367.00 worth of Metria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metria has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metria Profile

Metria’s launch date was April 3rd, 2022. Metria’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,000 tokens. Metria’s official Twitter account is @metria_network?s=21 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metria is metrianetwork.io.

Buying and Selling Metria

According to CryptoCompare, “Metria (METR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metria has a current supply of 100,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metria is 10.7059693 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $632.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://metrianetwork.io.”

