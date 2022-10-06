Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €7.00 by Barclays

Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) received a €7.00 ($7.14) target price from Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on B4B3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.90 ($11.12) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($9.18) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($8.67) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €6.00 ($6.12) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Metro Stock Performance

ETR B4B3 opened at €6.65 ($6.79) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is €8.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 million and a PE ratio of -21.38. Metro has a 12 month low of €6.75 ($6.89) and a 12 month high of €12.30 ($12.55).

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

