Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,338.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,202.47 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $1,081.67 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,255.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,255.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.73 by $0.66. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The company had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.10 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total transaction of $1,075,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,585,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.92, for a total transaction of $10,759,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,174,940.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total value of $1,075,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,585,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,440 shares of company stock worth $27,465,861. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

