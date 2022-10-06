MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.65.

MFA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on MFA Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MFA Financial to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MFA Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA Financial Stock Down 6.6 %

MFA opened at $7.98 on Friday. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $19.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.75.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.46%.

In other news, SVP Bryan Wulfsohn acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $32,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Craig L. Knutson bought 2,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $26,711.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,062.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Wulfsohn bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $32,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,012.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,096 shares of company stock valued at $108,606 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MFA Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

About MFA Financial

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.