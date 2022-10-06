MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Acquires A$671,469.75 in Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Rating) insider Christopher Mackay purchased 276,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.43 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$671,469.75 ($469,559.27).
Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 23rd, Christopher Mackay purchased 269,525 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.44 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$657,641.00 ($459,888.81).
- On Friday, September 16th, Christopher Mackay purchased 298,231 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.55 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$760,489.05 ($531,810.52).
- On Friday, September 9th, Christopher Mackay purchased 206,750 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.49 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$514,807.50 ($360,005.24).
- On Friday, September 2nd, Christopher Mackay acquired 210,500 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.49 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of A$524,145.00 ($366,534.97).
- On Friday, August 26th, Christopher Mackay acquired 285,860 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.65 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of A$757,529.00 ($529,740.56).
- On Friday, August 19th, Christopher Mackay acquired 178,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.69 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of A$478,820.00 ($334,839.16).
- On Friday, August 12th, Christopher Mackay acquired 319,669 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.63 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of A$840,729.47 ($587,922.71).
- On Friday, August 5th, Christopher Mackay acquired 306,258 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.60 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of A$796,270.80 ($556,832.73).
- On Thursday, July 28th, Christopher Mackay acquired 70,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.50 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of A$175,000.00 ($122,377.62).
MFF Capital Investments Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.17.
MFF Capital Investments Increases Dividend
About MFF Capital Investments
MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.
Read More
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for MFF Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFF Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.