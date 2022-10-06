MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Acquires A$671,469.75 in Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Rating) insider Christopher Mackay purchased 276,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.43 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$671,469.75 ($469,559.27).

Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MFF Capital Investments alerts:

On Friday, September 23rd, Christopher Mackay purchased 269,525 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.44 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$657,641.00 ($459,888.81).

On Friday, September 16th, Christopher Mackay purchased 298,231 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.55 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$760,489.05 ($531,810.52).

On Friday, September 9th, Christopher Mackay purchased 206,750 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.49 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$514,807.50 ($360,005.24).

On Friday, September 2nd, Christopher Mackay acquired 210,500 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.49 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of A$524,145.00 ($366,534.97).

On Friday, August 26th, Christopher Mackay acquired 285,860 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.65 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of A$757,529.00 ($529,740.56).

On Friday, August 19th, Christopher Mackay acquired 178,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.69 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of A$478,820.00 ($334,839.16).

On Friday, August 12th, Christopher Mackay acquired 319,669 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.63 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of A$840,729.47 ($587,922.71).

On Friday, August 5th, Christopher Mackay acquired 306,258 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.60 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of A$796,270.80 ($556,832.73).

On Thursday, July 28th, Christopher Mackay acquired 70,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.50 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of A$175,000.00 ($122,377.62).

MFF Capital Investments Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.17.

MFF Capital Investments Increases Dividend

About MFF Capital Investments

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from MFF Capital Investments’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. MFF Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

(Get Rating)

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFF Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFF Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.