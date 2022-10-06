Michael Hoge Sells 8,324 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) VP Michael Hoge sold 8,324 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $17,480.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 291,904 shares in the company, valued at $612,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $199.16 million, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.72. Accuray Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $110.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,651,000 after purchasing an additional 114,036 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 34.7% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,697,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,071 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,505,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,913,000 after purchasing an additional 117,354 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 17.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 549,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,464,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 190,768 shares in the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Accuray from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Accuray in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

