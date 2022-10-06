MICROCOSM Trading 23.1% Lower Over Last Week (MIC)

MICROCOSM (MIC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. MICROCOSM has a total market capitalization of $216,249.29 and approximately $25,649.00 worth of MICROCOSM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MICROCOSM token can currently be purchased for $12.01 or 0.00060261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MICROCOSM has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00146386 BTC.

MICROCOSM Profile

MICROCOSM launched on April 7th, 2022. MICROCOSM’s official Twitter account is @microcosmglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. MICROCOSM’s official website is official.microcosm.finance.

Buying and Selling MICROCOSM

According to CryptoCompare, “MICROCOSM (MIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MICROCOSM has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MICROCOSM is 13.74556023 USD and is up 1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $298,325.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://official.microcosm.finance/.”

