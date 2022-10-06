MicroCreditToken (1MCT) Trading Down 25.6% This Week

MicroCreditToken (1MCT) traded down 79.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. One MicroCreditToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MicroCreditToken has a market capitalization of $219,035.11 and approximately $16,436.00 worth of MicroCreditToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MicroCreditToken has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MicroCreditToken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00146386 BTC.

About MicroCreditToken

MicroCreditToken’s genesis date was March 4th, 2022. MicroCreditToken’s official Twitter account is @microcreditoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MicroCreditToken is www.microcredittoken.com. MicroCreditToken’s official message board is microcreditoken.medium.com.

MicroCreditToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroCreditToken (1MCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MicroCreditToken has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MicroCreditToken is 0.00056009 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $695.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.microcredittoken.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroCreditToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroCreditToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroCreditToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MicroCreditToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroCreditToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.