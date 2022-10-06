MicroPets (PETS) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

MicroPets (PETS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One MicroPets token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MicroPets has a market capitalization of $474,493.72 and approximately $8,509.00 worth of MicroPets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MicroPets has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MicroPets alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

About MicroPets

MicroPets’ genesis date was October 28th, 2021. MicroPets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,007,120,231,351 tokens. The Reddit community for MicroPets is https://reddit.com/r/micropetsbsc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MicroPets is micropets.io. MicroPets’ official Twitter account is @micropetsbsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MicroPets is coinmarketcap.com/cryptown/profile/micropets?guid=18676539&type=articles.

Buying and Selling MicroPets

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroPets (PETS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MicroPets has a current supply of 10,000,000,000,000 with 5,007,120,231,351.257 in circulation. The last known price of MicroPets is 0.0000001 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $2,716.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://micropets.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroPets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroPets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroPets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MicroPets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroPets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.