Midas Miner (MMI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $11,530.00

Midas Miner (MMI) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Midas Miner token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Midas Miner has a total market cap of $36,109.89 and $11,530.00 worth of Midas Miner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Midas Miner has traded 61.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003281 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00145569 BTC.

Midas Miner Token Profile

Midas Miner was first traded on September 3rd, 2022. Midas Miner’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Midas Miner’s official Twitter account is @midasminer. The official website for Midas Miner is www.midasminer.io.

Buying and Selling Midas Miner

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Miner (MMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Midas Miner has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas Miner is 0.00012672 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $11.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.midasminer.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas Miner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas Miner should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Midas Miner using one of the exchanges listed above.

