Miku (MIKU) Price Up 1.9% Over Last Week

Miku (MIKU) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Miku token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Miku has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Miku has a total market capitalization of $112,308.11 and approximately $10,957.00 worth of Miku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003285 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00145730 BTC.

Miku Profile

Miku’s genesis date was July 14th, 2022. Miku’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000,000 tokens. Miku’s official Twitter account is @mikubsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Miku’s official website is mikubsc.com.

Buying and Selling Miku

According to CryptoCompare, “Miku (MIKU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Miku has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Miku is 0.00000024 USD and is down -12.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,819.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mikubsc.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Miku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Miku using one of the exchanges listed above.

