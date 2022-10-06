milestoneBased Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.80 Million (MILE)

milestoneBased (MILE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, milestoneBased has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. milestoneBased has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $28,757.00 worth of milestoneBased was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One milestoneBased token can currently be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00006766 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get milestoneBased alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010937 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00146596 BTC.

About milestoneBased

milestoneBased’s total supply is 1,337,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,323,070 tokens. milestoneBased’s official Twitter account is @milestonebased and its Facebook page is accessible here. milestoneBased’s official website is milestonebased.com.

milestoneBased Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “milestoneBased (MILE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. milestoneBased has a current supply of 1,337,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of milestoneBased is 1.33993382 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $172,096.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://milestonebased.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as milestoneBased directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire milestoneBased should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase milestoneBased using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for milestoneBased Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for milestoneBased and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.