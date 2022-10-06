MilkshakeSwap (Milk) Price Reaches $1.15 on Top Exchanges

MilkshakeSwap (Milk) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, MilkshakeSwap has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. One MilkshakeSwap token can now be bought for $1.15 or 0.00005700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MilkshakeSwap has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $71,510.00 worth of MilkshakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003236 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006501 BTC.

MilkshakeSwap Token Profile

MilkshakeSwap’s genesis date was April 12th, 2021. MilkshakeSwap’s total supply is 1,208,577 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,205,719 tokens. The official message board for MilkshakeSwap is milkshakeswap.medium.com. The official website for MilkshakeSwap is milkshakeswap.finance. MilkshakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @milkshakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MilkshakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MilkshakeSwap (Milk) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MilkshakeSwap has a current supply of 1,208,576.582194 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MilkshakeSwap is 1.1258911 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $73,399.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://milkshakeswap.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MilkshakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MilkshakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MilkshakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

