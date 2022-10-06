Milky Token (MILKY) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $154,175.16

Milky Token (MILKY) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Milky Token token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Milky Token has a market cap of $154,175.16 and $18,692.00 worth of Milky Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Milky Token has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Milky Token Token Profile

Milky Token’s total supply is 450,388,199 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,388,200 tokens. The official website for Milky Token is kawaii.global. Milky Token’s official message board is blog.kawaii.global. Milky Token’s official Twitter account is @kawaii_islands and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Milky Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Milky Token (MILKY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Milky Token has a current supply of 450,388,199 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Milky Token is 0.00036367 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $359.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kawaii.global/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Milky Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Milky Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Milky Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

