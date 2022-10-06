Mimo Governance Token Trading Down 8.8% This Week (MIMO)

Mimo Governance Token (MIMO) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Mimo Governance Token token can now be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. Mimo Governance Token has a market capitalization of $9.76 million and $10,132.00 worth of Mimo Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mimo Governance Token has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,387.43 or 0.99989184 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002697 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00049077 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009810 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00063658 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00021825 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Mimo Governance Token Profile

Mimo Governance Token (MIMO) is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2021. Mimo Governance Token’s total supply is 902,755,233 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,825,910 tokens. Mimo Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @mimo_labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mimo Governance Token’s official message board is mimodefi.medium.com. The Reddit community for Mimo Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/mimodefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mimo Governance Token’s official website is mimo.capital.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mimo Governance Token (MIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mimo Governance Token has a current supply of 902,755,232.8 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mimo Governance Token is 0.01610583 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $26,617.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mimo.capital/.”

