Minato (MNTO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13,685.00

Minato (MNTO) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, Minato has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Minato token can now be bought for approximately $3.51 or 0.00017510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Minato has a market cap of $1.58 million and $13,685.00 worth of Minato was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003274 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006494 BTC.

Minato Profile

Minato was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Minato’s total supply is 999,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official website for Minato is www.minatodao.com. Minato’s official Twitter account is @minato_kanji and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Minato is https://reddit.com/r/minato_dao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Minato

According to CryptoCompare, “Minato (MNTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Minato has a current supply of 999,996 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Minato is 3.52156099 USD and is up 2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $595.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.minatodao.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minato directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minato should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minato using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

