Minebase (MBASE) Price Up 20.9% Over Last 7 Days

Minebase (MBASE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Minebase has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $699,617.00 worth of Minebase was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Minebase has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar. One Minebase token can currently be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00003784 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Minebase alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010716 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145889 BTC.

About Minebase

Minebase’s genesis date was August 11th, 2022. Minebase’s total supply is 2,698,707 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,826,860 tokens. Minebase’s official website is minebase.com. The official message board for Minebase is medium.com/@minebase.io. Minebase’s official Twitter account is @minebase_io.

Buying and Selling Minebase

According to CryptoCompare, “Minebase (MBASE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Minebase has a current supply of 2,698,707.46 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Minebase is 0.78274163 USD and is up 15.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,177,766.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minebase.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minebase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minebase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minebase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minebase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minebase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.