MintySwap (MINTYS) Trading 36.7% Higher Over Last Week

MintySwap (MINTYS) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, MintySwap has traded 36.7% higher against the US dollar. MintySwap has a market cap of $5.19 million and $23,405.00 worth of MintySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintySwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MintySwap Profile

MintySwap’s launch date was August 1st, 2021. MintySwap’s total supply is 998,887,474 tokens. The Reddit community for MintySwap is https://reddit.com/r/mintyswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MintySwap’s official Twitter account is @mintyswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. MintySwap’s official website is mintyswap.com.

Buying and Selling MintySwap

According to CryptoCompare, “MintySwap (MINTYS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MintySwap has a current supply of 998,887,474 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MintySwap is 0.00513831 USD and is down -12.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $405.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mintyswap.com/.”

