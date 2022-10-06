Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Mission Produce to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Mission Produce Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Mission Produce has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.20.

Insider Transactions at Mission Produce

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $313.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.93 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Mission Produce will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,290.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mission Produce

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVO. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 103.3% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,320,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,360,000 after buying an additional 1,179,281 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at $14,238,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,446,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,708,000 after purchasing an additional 106,419 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 131.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 97,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Mission Produce during the first quarter valued at $1,101,000. 22.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

