Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Mister Car Wash from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Mister Car Wash Trading Down 0.7 %

MCW opened at $9.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Mister Car Wash has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $19.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $225.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.89 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stormborn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 47.4% in the first quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 404,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the first quarter valued at $1,516,000. Miura Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter valued at $18,210,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,089,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 42,711 shares in the last quarter.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

