Mithrilverse (MITHRIL) Trading 92.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mithrilverse (MITHRIL) traded down 29.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Mithrilverse has a market capitalization of $229,806.74 and approximately $20,010.00 worth of Mithrilverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithrilverse token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mithrilverse has traded 92.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mithrilverse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003271 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00146138 BTC.

About Mithrilverse

Mithrilverse was first traded on November 9th, 2021. Mithrilverse’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Mithrilverse’s official website is mithrilverse.io. The Reddit community for Mithrilverse is https://reddit.com/r/mithrilverse. Mithrilverse’s official Twitter account is @mithrilverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mithrilverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mithrilverse (MITHRIL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Mithrilverse has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mithrilverse is 0.0033843 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mithrilverse.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithrilverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithrilverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithrilverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithrilverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithrilverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.