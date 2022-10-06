Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Purchases £2,285.32 in Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Rating) insider Mary Reilly bought 3,686 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of £2,285.32 ($2,761.38).

Mitie Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Mitie Group stock opened at GBX 64.90 ($0.78) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 73.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 63.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £885.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,245.00. Mitie Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 44.70 ($0.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 81 ($0.98).

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

