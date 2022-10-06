MKM Partners Cuts LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Price Target to $137.00

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by MKM Partners from $153.00 to $137.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on LCI Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson cut LCI Industries to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut LCI Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $97.11 on Monday. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $96.13 and a 1-year high of $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.44.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.89. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $2,413,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 869.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

