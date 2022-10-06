MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $416,588.40

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, MM Optimizer (Cronos) has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. MM Optimizer (Cronos) has a total market capitalization of $416,588.40 and approximately $103,508.00 worth of MM Optimizer (Cronos) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MM Optimizer (Cronos) token can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001916 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00034421 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Gridcoin (GRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000089 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015656 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) Token Profile

MM Optimizer (Cronos) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 24th, 2021. MM Optimizer (Cronos)’s total supply is 1,086,018 tokens. The official website for MM Optimizer (Cronos) is vaults.mm.finance/vault. MM Optimizer (Cronos)’s official Twitter account is @mmfcrypto.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Cronos platform. MM Optimizer (Cronos) has a current supply of 1,086,018 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MM Optimizer (Cronos) is 0.38551293 USD and is up 2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $71,542.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vaults.mm.finance/vault.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MM Optimizer (Cronos) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MM Optimizer (Cronos) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MM Optimizer (Cronos) using one of the exchanges listed above.

