MMG Token Price Tops $0.43 on Major Exchanges (MMG)

MMG Token (MMG) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. MMG Token has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $29,045.00 worth of MMG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MMG Token has traded 32.4% lower against the US dollar. One MMG Token token can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00002142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MMG Token Token Profile

MMG Token was first traded on March 30th, 2022. MMG Token’s total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,640,000 tokens. MMG Token’s official Twitter account is @madmonkeyguild and its Facebook page is accessible here. MMG Token’s official website is www.madmonkeyguild.com.

MMG Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MMG Token (MMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MMG Token has a current supply of 88,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MMG Token is 0.43043588 USD and is up 6.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $15,322.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.madmonkeyguild.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMG Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MMG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

