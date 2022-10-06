MODA DAO (MODA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $41,425.00

MODA DAO (MODA) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. MODA DAO has a market capitalization of $312,516.74 and approximately $41,425.00 worth of MODA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MODA DAO token can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001964 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MODA DAO has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003273 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006474 BTC.

MODA DAO’s launch date was November 14th, 2021. MODA DAO’s total supply is 4,440,427 tokens and its circulating supply is 794,444 tokens. MODA DAO’s official Twitter account is @moda_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MODA DAO’s official website is modadao.io. MODA DAO’s official message board is moda-dao.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “MODA DAO (MODA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. MODA DAO has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MODA DAO is 0.38594422 USD and is down -2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $23,300.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://modadao.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MODA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MODA DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MODA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

