Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Insider Mark Albert Anderson Sells 5,962 Shares of Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $204,675.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,839.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Mark Albert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 16th, Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,414 shares of Model N stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $44,753.10.
Model N Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $34.75 on Thursday. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Model N
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Model N by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 129,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,504,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,461,000 after purchasing an additional 187,360 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Model N by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 153,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 45,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Model N by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MODN. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Model N from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.
Model N Company Profile
Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Model N (MODN)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.