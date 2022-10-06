Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Insider Mark Albert Anderson Sells 5,962 Shares of Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $204,675.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,839.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Albert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,414 shares of Model N stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $44,753.10.

Model N Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $34.75 on Thursday. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Model N

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $56.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Model N’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Model N by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 129,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,504,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,461,000 after purchasing an additional 187,360 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Model N by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 153,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 45,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Model N by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MODN. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Model N from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

See Also

