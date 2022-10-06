Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Molson Coors Beverage from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

NYSE TAP opened at $48.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.