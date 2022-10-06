Monetas Price Tops $0.73 (MNTG)

Monetas (MNTG) traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Monetas token can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00003653 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Monetas has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monetas has a market cap of $819,152.35 and approximately $11,682.00 worth of Monetas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Monetas Token Profile

Monetas launched on January 1st, 2021. Monetas’ total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,116,010 tokens. Monetas’ official Twitter account is @monetasglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monetas is monetasglobal.com.

Monetas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetas (MNTG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Monetas has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Monetas is 0.77523502 USD and is down -6.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $847.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://monetasglobal.com/.”

