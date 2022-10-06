Monfter 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $108,299.00 (MON)

Monfter (MON) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Monfter has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $108,299.00 worth of Monfter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monfter token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Monfter has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monfter alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003236 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006501 BTC.

Monfter Token Profile

Monfter was first traded on June 27th, 2021. Monfter’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. Monfter’s official Twitter account is @monftersclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monfter is monfter.com/#.

Buying and Selling Monfter

According to CryptoCompare, “Monfter (MON) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Monfter has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Monfter is 0.00166031 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $122,988.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://monfter.com/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monfter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monfter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monfter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monfter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monfter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.