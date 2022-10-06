Mongoose Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $824,959.31 (MONGOOSE)

Mongoose (MONGOOSE) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Mongoose has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Mongoose has a total market cap of $824,959.31 and approximately $25,748.00 worth of Mongoose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mongoose token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Mongoose’s total supply is 9,007,199,254,740,991 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. Mongoose’s official Twitter account is @mongoosecoineth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mongoose is medium.com/@mongoosecoin. The official website for Mongoose is www.mongooseth.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mongoose (MONGOOSE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mongoose has a current supply of 9,007,199,254,740,991 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mongoose is 0 USD and is up 2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $33.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mongooseth.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mongoose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mongoose should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mongoose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

