MonoX Protocol Price Tops $0.0674 on Major Exchanges (MONO)

MonoX Protocol (MONO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. One MonoX Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0674 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MonoX Protocol has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. MonoX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $525,799.68 and $126,797.00 worth of MonoX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MonoX Protocol Profile

MonoX Protocol (CRYPTO:MONO) is a token. Its launch date was November 24th, 2021. MonoX Protocol’s official website is monox.finance/home. MonoX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @monoxfinance. The official message board for MonoX Protocol is medium.com/monoswap.

MonoX Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MonoX Protocol (MONO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MonoX Protocol has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MonoX Protocol is 0.07231168 USD and is down -6.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,221.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://monox.finance/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonoX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonoX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonoX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

