Monsta Infinite Price Tops $0.0639 on Major Exchanges (MONI)

Monsta Infinite (MONI) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Monsta Infinite has traded down 35.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Monsta Infinite token can now be purchased for $0.0639 or 0.00000318 BTC on major exchanges. Monsta Infinite has a market capitalization of $477,750.87 and approximately $564,310.00 worth of Monsta Infinite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monsta Infinite Profile

Monsta Infinite (CRYPTO:MONI) is a token. Its launch date was September 15th, 2021. Monsta Infinite’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,479,000 tokens. Monsta Infinite’s official website is monstainfinite.com. Monsta Infinite’s official Twitter account is @monsta_infinite and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monsta Infinite Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monsta Infinite (MONI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Monsta Infinite has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 55,684,096.29945777 in circulation. The last known price of Monsta Infinite is 0.0661539 USD and is up 4.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $301,015.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://monstainfinite.com/.”

