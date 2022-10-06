Monster of God (MONX) Price Down 6.6% This Week

Monster of God (MONX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Monster of God token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Monster of God has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Monster of God has a total market capitalization of $39,613.93 and $24,082.00 worth of Monster of God was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monster of God Profile

Monster of God was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Monster of God’s total supply is 2,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,552,000 tokens. Monster of God’s official website is mogwar.io. Monster of God’s official Twitter account is @mogwar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monster of God’s official message board is mogwar.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Monster of God

According to CryptoCompare, “Monster of God (MONX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Monster of God has a current supply of 2,400,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Monster of God is 0.00057315 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $16.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mogwar.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monster of God directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monster of God should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monster of God using one of the exchanges listed above.

