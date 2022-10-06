MonsterQuest (MQST) 24 Hour Volume Hits $47,344.00

MonsterQuest (MQST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One MonsterQuest token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. MonsterQuest has a market cap of $32,405.14 and $47,344.00 worth of MonsterQuest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MonsterQuest has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MonsterQuest alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145713 BTC.

MonsterQuest Token Profile

MonsterQuest’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2022. MonsterQuest’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,000,000 tokens. MonsterQuest’s official website is monsterquest.io. The official message board for MonsterQuest is medium.com/@monsterquestnft. MonsterQuest’s official Twitter account is @monsterquestnft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MonsterQuest Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MonsterQuest (MQST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MonsterQuest has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MonsterQuest is 0.00086774 USD and is down -3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $9.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at monsterquest.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonsterQuest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonsterQuest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonsterQuest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonsterQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonsterQuest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.